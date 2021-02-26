Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Down 8.8%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s stock price was down 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.15 and last traded at $26.87. Approximately 1,701,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 554,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

