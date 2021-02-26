Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.45

Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91). Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.90), with a volume of 1,152,746 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £106.89 million and a PE ratio of -38.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03.

Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) Company Profile (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

