SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,780 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,780 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.9% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $120.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

