SVB Leerink Weighs in on Theravance Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.84). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TBPH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

