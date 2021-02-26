Swarm Trading 49.7% Lower This Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $40,723.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.07 or 0.00703647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00029941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00034073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040108 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

