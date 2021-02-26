Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 151,800 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 151,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of PROG at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $1,401,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $1,141,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $10,020,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PRG opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.14. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.
