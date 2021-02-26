Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 151,800 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 151,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of PROG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $1,401,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $1,141,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $10,020,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.14. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

