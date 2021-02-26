Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $28.74 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

