Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $188.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.