Swiss National Bank Buys 2,000 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of QTS Realty Trust worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,435,000 after acquiring an additional 190,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,472,000 after acquiring an additional 69,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTS opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.45 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.35.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock worth $768,558. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

