Swiss National Bank Has $7.54 Million Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Community Bank System worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU opened at $72.52 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $74.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,666 shares of company stock worth $1,642,413. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

