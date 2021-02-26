Swiss National Bank Has $7.80 Million Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Stamps.com worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $184.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.67 and a 12-month high of $325.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.05.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $3,396,441.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,790 shares of company stock worth $13,165,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.