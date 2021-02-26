Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 666,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of FuelCell Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FCEL opened at $16.38 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.