Swiss National Bank Sells 12,800 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $68,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,715 shares of company stock valued at $16,023,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

