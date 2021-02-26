Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) VP Sells $412,200.00 in Stock

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00.

Shares of SYKE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. 193,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,466. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $43.68.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

