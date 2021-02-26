SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,735 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.23% of SYNNEX worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,786,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.54. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

