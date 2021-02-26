Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMDY) Shares Down 3.1%

Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMDY) dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.41 and last traded at $37.41. Approximately 74 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92.

