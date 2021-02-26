Synthetix Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Billion (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Synthetix token can now be bought for about $19.01 or 0.00040092 BTC on major exchanges. Synthetix has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and $218.09 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.61 or 0.00699480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00029812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00034040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003668 BTC.

About Synthetix

SNX is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Synthetix Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

