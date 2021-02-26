Syntropy Market Cap Hits $120.29 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Syntropy token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $120.29 million and $1.95 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Syntropy Token Profile

Syntropy is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,633,676 tokens. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

Syntropy Token Trading

