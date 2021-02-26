Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the period. Sysco comprises about 2.9% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $81.34. 46,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $81.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,148.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

