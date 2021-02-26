Tael Achieves Market Cap of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $13.96, $62.56, $4.92 and $34.91.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.07 or 0.00700246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00028572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00033537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00040066 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $45.75, $10.00, $34.91, $13.96, $119.16, $4.92, $5.22, $24.72, $6.32, $18.11 and $62.56. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

