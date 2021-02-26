Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,857 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,677 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after buying an additional 1,614,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after buying an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,101,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

