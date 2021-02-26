Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €35.26 ($41.48) and last traded at €34.90 ($41.06). 135,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.78 ($40.92).

A number of research firms have commented on TLX. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.28 ($50.91).

The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.65.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

