Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKT opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -391.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

