Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,040 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 154.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 928,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Target by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,186,000 after purchasing an additional 436,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Target by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,889. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

