Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Financial Contrast

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Novozymes A/S 21.63% 28.09% 15.09%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Novozymes A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 Novozymes A/S 3 3 1 0 1.71

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.79%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Novozymes A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Novozymes A/S $2.16 billion 8.60 $472.79 million $1.65 37.81

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising denim abrasion and finishing, biopreparation, biopolishing bleach clean-up, and desizing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rTrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has collaboration with FMC Corporation to co-develop enzyme solutions. The company is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

