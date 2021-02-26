Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Down 8.8%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO)’s stock price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66. 4,800,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 3,366,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $468.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 146,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,597 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Taseko Mines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

