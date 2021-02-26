Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $673.20

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 673.20 ($8.80) and traded as high as GBX 736.80 ($9.63). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 734.60 ($9.60), with a volume of 1,085,095 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TATE shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 706.67 ($9.23).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 700.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 673.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

