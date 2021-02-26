TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) Trading Up 57.4%

TBG Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:TDLAF)’s share price rose 57.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07.

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files.

