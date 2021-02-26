TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,546 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TCF Financial worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,060,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,816,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

TCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

