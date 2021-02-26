TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 126.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.66 million, a P/E ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 2.11. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.51%.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

