TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) PT Raised to $14.50 at Citigroup

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,206. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 2.11.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,408,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,038,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,906,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 23.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,695,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,080,000 after buying an additional 503,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,111,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after buying an additional 499,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

