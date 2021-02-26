TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Reduced by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,126,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 383,162 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up about 4.9% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.94% of TE Connectivity worth $378,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 42.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.60. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $132.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of -180.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

