TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Trading Down 20.9% This Week

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $203,159.82 and $2,406.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011468 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

