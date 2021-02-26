Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCS. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of TCS stock traded up C$0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching C$52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$752.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.47. Tecsys Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.23 and a 1-year high of C$66.58.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$30.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.30 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

