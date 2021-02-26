Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Tecsys in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TCYSF stock remained flat at $$42.65 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. Tecsys has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

