Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED) Shares Gap Up to $116.00

Shares of Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.52), but opened at GBX 120 ($1.57). Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) shares last traded at GBX 111.43 ($1.46), with a volume of 762,936 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) Company Profile (LON:TED)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.