Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%.

Shares of TGP stock remained flat at $$13.51 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 253,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.