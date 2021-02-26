Teekay (NYSE:TK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay (NYSE:TK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

TK traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. 1,437,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Teekay has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

