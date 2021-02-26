Teekay (NYSE:TK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay (NYSE:TK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.
TK traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. 1,437,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Teekay has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.44.
Teekay Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.