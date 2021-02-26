Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Down 6.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 1,446,477 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,087,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Teekay had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 37,674 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teekay by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $321.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

