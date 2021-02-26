Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,464. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $423.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.