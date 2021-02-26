Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Down 6.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shares traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.59. 691,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 595,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 100.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 104,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $423.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.