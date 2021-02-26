Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Teleperformance stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253. Teleperformance has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $179.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.72.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

