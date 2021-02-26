Teleperformance’s (TLPFY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TLPFY stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.00. 38,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.20 and a 200 day moving average of $162.72. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $83.16 and a 52-week high of $179.09.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

