Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF)’s share price fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.67. 40,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 44,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 131,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.