Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $5.93 on Major Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Terra has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and $170.03 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $5.93 or 0.00012423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 948,277,640 coins and its circulating supply is 413,629,548 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

