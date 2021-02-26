Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $39,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

TSLA traded up $13.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $696.07. 1,191,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,091,859. The stock has a market cap of $668.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,369.92, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $826.10 and a 200 day moving average of $568.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

