Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 128.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.3% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded down $6.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $676.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,091,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,385.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $826.10 and a 200 day moving average of $568.14. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

