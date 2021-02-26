TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Issues Earnings Results

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%.

TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 123,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

