TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Down 5.7%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) fell 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.50. 2,620,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,360,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTI. Evercore ISI upgraded TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market cap of $314.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.36.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. Research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 46.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 56,466 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

