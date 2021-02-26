Teucrium Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Teucrium Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE) traded down 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.45. 132,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 84,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teucrium Sugar stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Teucrium Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 5.66% of Teucrium Sugar worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

